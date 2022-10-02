Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

