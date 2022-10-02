Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

