Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,207 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

