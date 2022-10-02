Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in 3M by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
3M Trading Down 1.6 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
