Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.33.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

