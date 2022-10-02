Harmony (ONE) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.71 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $263.05 million and $25.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,622,492,887 coins and its circulating supply is 12,650,394,471 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

