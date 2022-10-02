happy birthday coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,900.50 (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. happy birthday coin has a total market capitalization of $13,900.50 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One happy birthday coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

happy birthday coin Coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com.

happy birthday coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using U.S. dollars.

