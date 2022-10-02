HAPI (HAPI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $984,982.00

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. HAPI has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $6.96 or 0.00036356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

