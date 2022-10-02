Handy Trading Down 7.8% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Handy has a total market capitalization of $33.02 million and approximately $342,158.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Handy Profile

Handy launched on October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

