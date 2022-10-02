GYEN (GYEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $351,382.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. GYEN has a market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

