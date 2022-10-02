Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

GURE opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.