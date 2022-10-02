Guarded Ether Price Reaches $991.20 on Exchanges (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for $991.20 or 0.05164101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether launched on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

