Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.83. 965,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $121.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 227,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.