GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

