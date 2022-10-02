Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 23,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

