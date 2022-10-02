Graviton Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.46 Million (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066030 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

