Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $771,287.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $771,287.00 and approximately $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graphlinq Protocol’s official website is graphlinq.io.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.