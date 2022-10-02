Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases £50,767.84 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 23,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45).

Grainger Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 229.40 ($2.77) on Friday. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 216.80 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,092.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

