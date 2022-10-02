Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $271.10 million and $11.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.81 or 1.00004346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082770 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.