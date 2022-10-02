Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GSIE opened at $24.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

