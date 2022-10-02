Goldex Token (GLDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,239.00

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Goldex Token has a market cap of $155,283.80 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldex Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.91 or 1.00018564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081945 BTC.

Goldex Token Coin Profile

Goldex Token (CRYPTO:GLDX) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gldx Token is formed by the various asset funds algorithm used in order to prevent manipulative movements for the base price formation. The mechanism of these funds, which are created at certain rates, working with instant transaction prices in the world stock markets, is also the main factor. It acts as a breakwater against big fluctuations in price. The base price of each Gldx Token starts with the division of the commodity averages in which mutual funds are currently evaluated, at the rate that constitutes the starting price of 1.1 USDT. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

