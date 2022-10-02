Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 60.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 827,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 619.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 539,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Price Performance

Golden Falcon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

