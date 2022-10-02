Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,703,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,804,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,434.0 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
Shares of ELKMF remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.
About Gold Road Resources
