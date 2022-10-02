Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 538,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 115,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

