goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,665.5 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $77.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 527. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $164.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHMEF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.86.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

