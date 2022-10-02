GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,426.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMYTF stock remained flat at 71.11 during midday trading on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. GMO Payment Gateway has a fifty-two week low of 64.10 and a fifty-two week high of 125.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

