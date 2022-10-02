Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 43,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Globalstar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 5,232,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,741,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.26. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

