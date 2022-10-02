GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $165,879.20 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00273518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00141202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00728163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00604124 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

