Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Performance

GGMC stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. Glenfarne Merger has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glenfarne Merger

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.