Glantus (LON:GLAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Glantus Stock Performance

GLAN opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Glantus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glantus news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

