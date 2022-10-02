GET Protocol Price Tops $1.51 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $28,865.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.18 or 1.00002796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081719 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.