Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 15,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 2,777,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,171. The firm has a market cap of $884.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Geron by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

