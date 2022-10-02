Genshiro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $587,355.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Genshiro has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $587,355.00 and $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004648 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.01617565 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031561 BTC.

About Genshiro

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 232,984,756 coins. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

