Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

GCO opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

