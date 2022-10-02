Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,483,225 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

