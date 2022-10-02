Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 19,185 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 2,833,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

