Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 80,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,482,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

