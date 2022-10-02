Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 36,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.