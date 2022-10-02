Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.04 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $19,092,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 640,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.81%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

