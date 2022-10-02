Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 42,119 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. 4,517,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

