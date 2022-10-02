Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,894 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 7,633,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

