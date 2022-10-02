Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 25,127 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 180,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,376,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

