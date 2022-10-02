Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. 5,011,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

