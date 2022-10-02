Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 15,475 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

