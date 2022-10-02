Genaro Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $318,954.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

