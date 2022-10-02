Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 233,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,258. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

