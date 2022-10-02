Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,643,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

