Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.81. 2,598,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,286. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

