Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,683 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

