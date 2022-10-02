Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $87.15. 34,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,187. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47.

